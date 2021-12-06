Share Facebook

Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.5.1, adding support for creating and deleting Google calendars and task lists from within Fantastical. The calendar app adds the number of incomplete tasks for each list in the tasks section, improves time zone matching when searching time zones, fixes times appearing truncated when printing from macOS 12 Monterey, resolves an issue where modifying all future instances of an event would remove alerts, and corrects an issue where all-day events could be off by a day in certain time zones on Exchange accounts. Fantastical is bundled together with Cardhop in the Flexibits Premium subscription. ($39.96 annual subscription from Flexibits, $39.99 from the Mac App Store, free update, 55.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)