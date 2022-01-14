Share Facebook

Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.5.2 and Cardhop 2.0.8 with improvements and bug fixes for the calendar and contact management apps. Fantastical brings support for Workplace Rooms, 3CX, and MiTeam Meetings conferences, adds support for scheduling Zoom meetings on behalf of other users, always displays the selected day in the list (even if no events are scheduled), adds support for notes in Todoist tasks, improves detection of Around conferences, shows a warning when trying to create a proposal with duplicated times, and resolves a crash that could occur when editing an event’s start or end date. Cardhop resolves an issue with dialing using Bluetooth in macOS 12 Monterey, fixes a bug that caused quick notes to fail in some situations in Monterey, and addresses a hang that could occur when opening contact details. The apps are available only bundled together in the Flexibits Premium subscription. ($39.96 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 54.7/32.6 MB, Fantastical release notes/Cardhop release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)