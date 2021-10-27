Fantastical 3.5 and Cardhop 2.0.7

Share Facebook

Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.5, adding support for time-sensitive notifications and Shortcuts in macOS 12 Monterey. The calendar app now enables you to add your Webex account to attach Webex meetings directly to events, enables you to create public meeting proposals that you can share with many people through a URL, adds an option to set guest permissions on Google events, improves performance when opening event details with hundreds of invitees, fixes a bug that caused notifications for all-day tasks to disappear, resolves an issue where the date in the menu bar wouldn’t update when the day changes, and fixes a bug where events deleted from a shared iCloud calendar on another device wouldn’t be removed.

Earlier this month, Flexibits released Cardhop 2.0.7 with improvements to Google Workspace directory search while also addressing a problem where searching a directory for the same thing twice wouldn’t work the second time and fixing a bug that prevented social profiles from being included in contact printing. The two apps are only available bundled together in the Flexibits Premium subscription. ($39.96 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update from version 2, 55.2/34.1 MB, Fantastical release notes/Cardhop release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)