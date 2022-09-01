Share Facebook

Flexibits issued Fantastical 3.6.10, improving Zoom conference URL detection. The calendar app also resolves an issue where all-day tasks would convert to timed tasks when dragging and dropping in the month view, addresses a memory leak when Fantastical is open for a long time, fixes a bug where changing time zones could cause temporary visual issues, and improves German localization (ausgezeichnet!).

Flexibits also notes that this will be the final version of Fantastical that will support macOS 10.13 High Sierra, 10.14 Mojave, and 10.15 Catalina. If you are unable to upgrade to macOS 11 Big Sur, your Flexibits Premium subscription will continue to work but you will not receive new features or bug fixes. ($39.96 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 67.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)