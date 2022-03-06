Fantastical 3.6.3

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Flexibits issued Fantastical 3.6.2 with improvements and bug fixes for the calendar management app. The release now shows anniversaries in Quarter view, improves the ease of interacting with proposal invitees in the Invitee tab, improves the accessibility of Openings meeting templates, resolves an issue where Zoom meetings could unexpectedly get removed from events, and fixes a bug that caused the menu bar to dim incorrectly on a second monitor. Flexibits followed this up with version 3.6.3 to address a problem with adding events when the sidebar is hidden and resolve a crash that could occur when deleting an Openings meeting template. Fantastical is bundled with the Cardhop contact management app in the Flexibits Premium subscription. ($39.96 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 56.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)