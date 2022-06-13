Share Facebook

Flexibits issued Fantastical 3.6.5, adding support for automatic video conference creation for Openings appointments in Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Webex. The calendar management app also adds support for required break time between Openings appointments, brings a detailed view of time slot availability for Openings, adds support for the Butter conference service, resolves a crash when using the Latvian language, fixes a bug related to updating a proposal item without an assigned timezone, addresses a problem that caused tooltips to get stuck on screen, and resolves an issue where birthdays from Microsoft Exchange contacts would show up a day late. Fantastical is bundled with the Cardhop contact management app in the Flexibits Premium subscription. ($39.96 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 57.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)