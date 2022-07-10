Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Fantastical 3.6.6

Flexibits issued Fantastical 3.6.6, improving VoiceOver support for announcing date and weather info in day view. The calendar app also resolves an issue where previews of new events wouldn’t show the custom color or category color, fixes a bug that prevented changes to the current calendar set from taking effect immediately, corrects a problem that could cause a crash when editing Todoist tasks, fixes a bug that prevented location-based Reminders from being created correctly, and resolves an issue that caused the macOS app to crash when configuring Zoom meeting options in iOS. ($39.96 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 60.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)

