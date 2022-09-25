Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Fantastical 3.7.1

Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.7.1, adding support for meetings from chorus.ai and improving the reliability of time-to-leave alerts. The calendar app also localizes the Fantastical Openings editor, resolves an issue that could prevent calendar sets from changing based on time, fixes a bug that prevented incoming event proposals from updating the notifications section immediately, addresses an issue where renaming a calendar set could get undone a few seconds later, and fixes a bug that blocked subscriptions to some calendars. ($39.96 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 58.4 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

Comments About Fantastical 3.7.1

