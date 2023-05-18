Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Fantastical 3.7.13

Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.7.13, adding support for finding events and tasks in Shortcuts. The calendar app also enables you to include a conference call when configuring a meeting proposal, adds Hopin Session to the list of the supported conferences, improves the performance of the list, month, and quarter views, addresses a problem with resizing all-day events in month view, resolves an issue editing recurring events in time zones that no longer have daylight saving time, fixes a bug that caused declined proposals to remain in your calendar, and resolves an issue that prevented some users from being able to make changes to their calendar sets. ($56.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 69.1 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

Comments About Fantastical 3.7.13

