Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.7.14 and Cardhop 2.2.7 with improvements and bug fixes for the calendar and contact management apps. Fantastical resolves an issue causing some Shortcuts not to be available, improves invitee search for personal Microsoft 365 accounts, correctly creates a template from an Exchange event with “working elsewhere” availability, fixes a bug where VoiceOver would not read parsed tokens, and ensures double-clicking on dates in the mini window starts a new event.

Cardhop simplifies creating a card for a company, ensures that double-clicking a contact opens it in a separate window, improves the calculation of Chinese lunar birthdays, and resolves an issue where Cardhop would attempt to remove contacts from a list that does not support removing contacts. ($56.99 annual subscription includes both from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 69.2/31.3 MB, Fantastical release notes/Cardhop release notes, macOS 11+)