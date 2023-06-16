Share Email

Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.7.15, adding Day, Week, Quarter, and Task views to the mini window. The calendar app now enables you to open a task in Todoist’s native app from the task context menu, displays an invitee’s proposed new time below that invitee on Exchange calendars, fixes proposal titles that display incorrectly in some scenarios, resolves an issue that would cause proposal times to show too many conflicts, addresses an issue with Exchange events that could appear off by an hour, fixes a bug where modifying an event with multiple time zones could cause a sync error, renames Office 365 to Microsoft 365, and improves the first run and onboarding experience. ($56.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 69.4 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)