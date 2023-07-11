Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.7.16, adding support for scheduling Skype Calls. The calendar app can now schedule Openings up to 180 days in the future, improves reliability when finding and filtering events using Shortcuts, improves support for connecting to US government and 21Vianet instances of Microsoft 365, makes Interesting calendars accessible when using VoiceOver, fixes a bug that caused Microsoft 365 accounts to sync inconsistently, resolves an issue that prevented Fantastical from changing guest permissions for Google Calendar events, and fixes a bug that caused search results not to be visible without scrolling. ($56.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 70 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)