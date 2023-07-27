Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Fantastical 3.7.17

Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.7.17 with added support for Markdown syntax in Fantastical Openings templates. The calendar app adjusts the Create From Input shortcut action so tasks can be created without a due date, resolves an issue with access to local Reminders, fixes a bug where Todoist sync would get stuck when trying to archive or delete projects, addresses a problem that caused the week view to stick when scrolled with the right arrow key, resolves an issue with events appearing with incorrect color in Dark mode, and eliminates a couple of crashes. ($56.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 69.4 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

Comments About Fantastical 3.7.17

