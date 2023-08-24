Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Fantastical 3.7.19 and Cardhop 2.2.10

Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.7.19 and Cardhop 2.2.10 with improvements and bug fixes for the bundled calendar and contact management apps. Fantastical provides more information about missing guests when viewing invitations where the host doesn’t allow guests to see each other, improves handling of Zoom vanity URLs when joining meetings, resolves an issue where availabilities roughly 100 days in the future were not processed correctly for Openings, and fixes a bug where manually removed conference calls would be automatically added again.

Cardhop improves the process for adding the date of decease to a contact and how the deceased date of a contact is stored, plus fixes a localization bug in the birthday widget. ($56.99 annual subscription includes both from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 69.5/30.4 MB, Fantastical release notes/Cardhop release notes, macOS 11+)

