Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.7.2 with added support for macOS 13 Ventura features. The calendar app now enables you to filter your calendar sets when activating Focus, improves the use of app shortcuts on Ventura, restores Meetup functionality and improves support for online events, adds support for adding Fastmail accounts with OAuth, improves calendar subscription loading from some servers, resolves an issue where the state of hidden items was not properly syncing between devices, fixes a bug that prevented attendee comments from updating for some users of Google Calendar, addresses a problem that prevented alerts from being copied when duplicating or pasting events, and resolves a crash when importing ICS files for some users. ($39.96 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 62.4 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)