Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.7.3 with added support for Beacon and Gong conferences and for syncing custom colors with Fastmail. The calendar app now enables you to undo and redo calendar set changes, fixes 10 AM start times causing events to jump to 10 PM when the “day starts” setting is 11 PM or 12 PM, resolves a crash when performing a database migration, addresses a problem that caused ICS file importing for invitation replies or cancellations to fail, and resolves a crash when onboarding and running macOS 13 Ventura. ($39.96 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 62.4 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)