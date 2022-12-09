Fantastical 3.7.5

Share Email

Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.7.4, adding an option to hide Todoist tasks on shared lists that aren’t assigned to anybody. The calendar app update improved accessibility support for the Openings editor, ensured the app quits more quickly, improved detection of Exchange servers that support hybrid modern auth through Microsoft 365, fixed a bug where clicking on dates in the calendar view would show the wrong date, resolved an issue where hidden items would still show up in widgets, addressed a problem where meeting proposals could be unintentionally declined, and fixed a bug that prevented all-day notifications from working correctly. Shortly after this release, Flexibits issued version 3.7.5 to resolve a hang at launch in macOS 13 Ventura. ($39.96 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 59.5 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)