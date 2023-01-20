Share Email

Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.7.6, adding support for Slack Huddle links and SecureVideo telehealth links and improving support for recognizing Microsoft Teams links. The calendar app improves the way VoiceOver describes repeating tasks, improves handling of repeating events in CalDAV accounts, enables you to create a new all-day event by double-clicking and dragging in the day heading of the Day and Week views, resolves an issue that caused events created in the Detroit time zone to appear in the Indiana time zone in Exchange, fixes a bug that prevented attachments from being uploaded to Google Drive, and addresses a problem where changing free/busy availability of a recurring event would change it for all events in the series instead of a single event. ($39.96 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 63 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)