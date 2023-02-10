Share Email

Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.7.7, adding support for personal Microsoft Teams conferences and scheduling Webex meetings in the Personal Room. The calendar app improves detection and recovery when encountering a corrupt database, resolves a problem where events deleted on a Google calendar could reappear, improves handling of Todoist sync errors, fixes a bug where dragging events to year view would turn them into all-day events, and addresses widgets not working in macOS 11 Big Sur and macOS 12 Monterey. ($56.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 63 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)