Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.7.8 with improvements and bug fixes for the calendar app. The release adds an option to choose all instances of a recurring event, ensures managed Meetup groups now appear correctly, adds support for urldefense.com v3 meeting URLs, improves performance when searching for invitees in macOS 13 Ventura, improves support for adding personal Microsoft 365 accounts, fixes a bug that caused the app to try to sync with deleted Todoist accounts, resolves an issue where template tasks wouldn’t update the due date correctly, and corrects a problem with weekly recurring events not appearing correctly on personal Microsoft 365 accounts. ($56.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 63 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)