Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.7.9, enabling Fantastical Openings to be configured to request or require a phone number when booking meetings. The calendar app now includes the amount of time left in the current event in the menu bar, adds support for detecting PracticeBetter meetings, improves time zone name display in Settings, ensures events ending at midnight in Day or Week view no longer visually extend slightly past midnight, resolves an issue that created an extra event when splitting a recurring event series, and resolves a crash associated with toggling a Google Account. ($56.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 68.4 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)