Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.7 and Cardhop 2.2 with improvements and bug fixes for the calendar and contact management apps. Fantastical adds the capability to create and edit Fantastical Openings meeting templates directly in the app, now stores hidden events per-user (so shared calendars can have separate hidden items), resolves an issue with the details of recurring events for some users using iCloud accounts, and fixes a bug where changing time zones could cause temporary visual issues. Cardhop groups are now named Lists, and the app resolves an issue where some custom smart groups wouldn’t show results. ($39.96 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 58.4/29.4 MB, Fantastical release notes/Cardhop release notes, macOS 11+)