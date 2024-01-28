Fantastical 3.8.10 and Cardhop 2.2.15

Share Email



Flexibits has released the calendar app Fantastical 3.8.10 and the contact management app Cardhop 2.2.15. Fantastical improves the Openings availability overview by including information about which devices an event is on, updates break time in Fantastical Openings Meeting Templates to allow separate values for the before and after options, improves URL detection for Zoom URLs and Jitsi Meet, resolves an issue where week view would get stuck on some dates, fixes a bug where hiding Fantastical would leave a dangling window behind, addresses a problem with timed tasks on Exchange, and fixes a bug that caused HTML code to show up in notes. Cardhop improves parsing of addresses that include SE and resolves an issue where alerts could be shown behind the main window. ($56.99 annual subscription includes both from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free updates, 69.4/30.7 MB, Fantastical release notes/Cardhop release notes, macOS 11+)