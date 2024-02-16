Share Email



Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.8.12 with improvements and bug fixes for the calendar app. The release adds support for marking Fantastical Openings meeting templates to be visible on your personal page, improves Zoom account reliability, improves detection of some types of Microsoft Teams conference URLs, adds support for creating a new event with the email attached when dragging from Outlook, resolves an issue where adding attendees to local On My Mac calendars wouldn’t work, fixes a bug that prevented changes to birthday and anniversary alerts from taking effect immediately, addresses a problem where tasks wouldn’t update quickly on some Microsoft 365 accounts, and fixes a bug that would cause the Event List widgets to overflow their bounds. ($56.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 61.4 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)