Agen Schmitz

Fantastical 3.8.13 and Cardhop 2.2.17

Flexibits has released the calendar app Fantastical 3.8.13 and the contact management app Cardhop 2.2.17. Fantastical adds a prompt to alert you to a change in a local copy of an event, recognizes Mother’s Day in the UK as happening in March instead of May, improves performance for the Get Attendees shortcut, adds support for multiple hosts in the Openings editor (requires Flexibits Premium for Teams), resolves an issue that could cause event colors to display incorrectly in the widgets, fixes a bug that caused Exchange Server syncing to fail for events in the Africa/Casablanca timezone, addresses a problem that erroneously caused notifications for some users to disappear after displaying, and rectifies visual glitches that could occur after rapid changes to Microsoft 365 events. Cardhop resolves an issue where selecting a contact from search results and deleting data sometimes made the data reappear and fixes a bug that prevented the mini window from activating correctly. ($56.99 annual subscription includes both from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free updates, 66.3/29.9 MB, Fantastical release notes/Cardhop release notes, macOS 11+)

Comments About Fantastical 3.8.13 and Cardhop 2.2.17

