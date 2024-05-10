Share Email



Flexibits has released Fantastical 3.8.16 with a bevy of bug fixes for the calendar app. The update eliminates a crash that occurred when the system color picker was left open, resolves an issue that caused duplication when moving events to delegated calendars using Microsoft 365/Exchange, fixes a bug that could delete a calendar after renaming, resolves an issue where Openings appointments targeting calendars on Microsoft 365 would be deleted immediately upon resolving, fixes a bug that caused all-day events to appear on top of each other, and corrects a potential error when modifying all future events of a recurring event on Microsoft 365. ($56.99 annual subscription includes Cardhop from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free updates, 66.4 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)