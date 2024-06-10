Share Email



Flexibits has released Fantastical 3.8.17, improving the handling of delegated calendars when using Microsoft Graph (the recently released API that provides enhanced syncing with Outlook). The calendar app ensures that editing all future events on an Exchange account preserves past modified instances more accurately, resolves an issue that could cause some text for Fantastical Proposal options to be hidden, fixes a bug that caused undoing proposed time changes to fail, and prevents birthdays and anniversaries from being considered conflicts when receiving a Fantastical Proposal. ($56.99 annual subscription includes Cardhop from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free updates, 65.9 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)