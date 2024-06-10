Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 34 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Fantastical 3.8.17

Flexibits has released Fantastical 3.8.17, improving the handling of delegated calendars when using Microsoft Graph (the recently released API that provides enhanced syncing with Outlook). The calendar app ensures that editing all future events on an Exchange account preserves past modified instances more accurately, resolves an issue that could cause some text for Fantastical Proposal options to be hidden, fixes a bug that caused undoing proposed time changes to fail, and prevents birthdays and anniversaries from being considered conflicts when receiving a Fantastical Proposal. ($56.99 annual subscription includes Cardhop from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free updates, 65.9 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Fantastical 3.8.17

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum