Fantastical 3.8.4 and Cardhop 2.2.13

Flexibits has released the calendar app Fantastical 3.8.4 and contact-management app Cardhop 2.2.13 with bug fixes. Both Fantastical and Cardhop resolve a crash that occurred for some users running macOS 11 Big Sur, and Fantastical eliminates crashes that could occur when dragging items or when running some Shortcuts actions. Fantastical also resolves an issue where Google Workspace resources wouldn’t sync consistently, fixes a bug that caused Migration Assistant to fail to detect a new device, and ensures that switching between calendar sets no longer causes scrolling. ($56.99 annual subscription includes both from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free updates, 70/30.4 MB, Fantastical release notes/Cardhop release notes, macOS 11+)