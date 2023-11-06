Fantastical 3.8.7

Share Email



Last month, Flexibits issued Fantastical 3.8.6, marking the triumphant return of the double-month calendar widget. The calendar app resolves an issue where invitees could appear off-screen in macOS 14 Sonoma, fixes the position of the time zone override button when the sidebar is hidden in Sonoma, fixes a bug where the mini window would not show past hours, addresses inconsistent keyboard navigation when adding custom alerts, fixes a bug that occurred when using drag-and-drop to resize multiple events at once, and resolves an issue where Sign in with Apple and Sign in with Google would not work reliably.

A subsequent 3.8.7 release added the ability to duplicate Openings templates and support for WhatsApp call links. It also fixed some cosmetic and usability bugs, plus a crash that could occur while dragging a timed event to convert it to an all-day event. $56.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 70.5 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)