Fantastical 3.8.9 and Cardhop 2.2.14

Flexibits has released the calendar app Fantastical 3.8.9 and contact-management app Cardhop 2.2.14 with support for both European and Brazilian Portuguese (incrível!). Fantastical also ensures that matching events from interesting calendars will combine, improves VoiceOver support in the widgets, adds visibility editing for SOGo servers, resolves an issue where using drag-and-drop to set a due date for tasks caused a scroll loop, fixes a bug that prevented VoiceOver users from completing tasks or joining a meeting from the widgets, corrects a problem where all-day events that start before 2001 could be off by a day on Exchange, and fixes a bug where adding an ICS subscription would continue to fail. Cardhop improves the reliability of print preview and fixes a bug that could cause two contacts to be created when adding and quickly editing a new contact. ($56.99 annual subscription includes both from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free updates, 69.4/30.7 MB, Fantastical release notes/Cardhop release notes, macOS 11+)