Fantastical 3.8 and Cardhop 2.2.12
Flexibits has enhanced the calendar app Fantastical 3.8 and contact management app Cardhop 2.2.12 with desktop widgets for macOS 14 Sonoma users. Fantastical’s new interactive Event List + Calendar widgets let you see your schedule and complete tasks directly from the widget. Fantastical also adds support for location options when booking a meeting with Openings, updates macOS notifications for new meeting proposals to be more informative, improves Zoom URL detection for Germany-based conferences, resolves an issue where notifications for all-day tasks wouldn’t be delivered on macOS, and (along with Cardhop) receives fixes for Sonoma compatibility issues. ($56.99 annual subscription includes both from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free updates, 70/30.4 MB, Fantastical release notes/Cardhop release notes, macOS 11+)
I don’t know what I’m missing!? I have Cardhop and Fantastical on the same subscription. Fantastical always notifies me when there is a new update. For Cardhop, however, I have to go to the Flexibits website and download each new version. If it wasn’t for Titbits emails, I wouldn’t even know there was a new version of Cardhop available - thanks
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum