Agen Schmitz

Farrago 1.2.1

Rogue Amoeba has issued version 1.2.1 of Farrago with enhancements to version 1.2’s MIDI support. The soundboard application now illuminates the relevant key on supported MIDI devices when a corresponding tile is on. The update also improves the user interface for keyboard shortcuts, gives volume adjustments a pleasant but rapid fade to the new level, speeds up waveform rendering, ensures that keyboard shortcuts play tiles immediately after launch, and is compatible with macOS 10.14 Mojave. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Farrago 1.2.1

