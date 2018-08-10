Farrago 1.2.1
Rogue Amoeba has issued version 1.2.1 of Farrago with enhancements to version 1.2’s MIDI support. The soundboard application now illuminates the relevant key on supported MIDI devices when a corresponding tile is on. The update also improves the user interface for keyboard shortcuts, gives volume adjustments a pleasant but rapid fade to the new level, speeds up waveform rendering, ensures that keyboard shortcuts play tiles immediately after launch, and is compatible with macOS 10.14 Mojave. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)
