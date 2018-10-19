Farrago 1.2.2

Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has issued version 1.2.2 of Farrago, improving playback and eliminating glitches when seeking in the Inspector area. The soundboard application now immediately updates the user interface when a MIDI device connects or disconnects, resolves a crashing bug that could be caused by simulated hotkey presses, and updates VoiceOver to work around a change Apple made in macOS 10.14 Mojave. Farrago now requires a minimum of 10.11 El Capitan. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)