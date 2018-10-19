Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Farrago 1.2.2

Rogue Amoeba has issued version 1.2.2 of Farrago, improving playback and eliminating glitches when seeking in the Inspector area. The soundboard application now immediately updates the user interface when a MIDI device connects or disconnects, resolves a crashing bug that could be caused by simulated hotkey presses, and updates VoiceOver to work around a change Apple made in macOS 10.14 Mojave. Farrago now requires a minimum of 10.11 El Capitan. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Farrago 1.2.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum