FastScripts 3.0.1

Red Sweater Software has issued FastScripts 3, a major update to the macOS scripting utility with improved script execution, search functionality for your script library, and tracking the progress of running scripts. The release enables you to use the search field at the top of the FastScripts Script Menu to quickly locate a script from your script library, dramatically improves workflows by running scripts independently from the app and allowing an arbitrary number of scripts to run in parallel, and adds support for the standard AppleScript progress updating mechanism.

Shortly after this release, FastScripts was updated to version 3.0.1 to fix the color and contrast of the app icon, resolve a crash at launch affecting users with cyclic aliases in their Scripts folder, and restore text layout in display message panels with custom bounds.

FastScripts is free to use. with the following premium features disabled: keyboard shortcuts and built-in scripting additions (such as FastScripts’s “display message” command for presenting “HUD-style” messages and the new “open web page” scripting command). Premium features can be unlocked for a one-time payment of $39.95 for new customers, or $19.95 for customers upgrading a paid license for FastScripts 2. Customers who purchased FastScripts 2 on or after 1 January 2021 will receive a free upgrade. ($39.95 new, $19.95 upgrade, 5.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)