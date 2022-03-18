Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

FastScripts 3.1

Red Sweater Software has issued FastScripts 3.1. The macOS scripting utility introduces new built-in scripting support for regular expression commands Search Text, Replace Text, and Split Text, updates the Open Web Page scripting command to support a new Replacing Current Page parameter, prioritizes recently used scripts in search results, fixes a bug that caused the recently added “invoke” support for paths to report a spurious error, and alleviates console log warnings that were being printed when the menu bar icon is clicked. FastScripts is free to use, with premium features that work but display reminders that disappear upon payment. (Free or $39.95 for premium features, $19.95 upgrade, 5.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About FastScripts 3.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum