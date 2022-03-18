Share Facebook

Red Sweater Software has issued FastScripts 3.1. The macOS scripting utility introduces new built-in scripting support for regular expression commands Search Text, Replace Text, and Split Text, updates the Open Web Page scripting command to support a new Replacing Current Page parameter, prioritizes recently used scripts in search results, fixes a bug that caused the recently added “invoke” support for paths to report a spurious error, and alleviates console log warnings that were being printed when the menu bar icon is clicked. FastScripts is free to use, with premium features that work but display reminders that disappear upon payment. (Free or $39.95 for premium features, $19.95 upgrade, 5.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)