Red Sweater Software has issued FastScripts 3.2.5, updating regular expression script commands with support for “multiline anchors” and “dot matches all.” The macOS scripting utility also now enables you to disable modifier key shortcuts when selecting menu items (via Settings), adds a keyboard shortcut for opening the script error panel in Script Editor (Command-E), renames the “result” property to “script result,” and fixes a bug that caused the Script Libraries list in Settings to appear shorter than expected. (Free or $39.95 for premium features, $19.95 upgrade, 6.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)