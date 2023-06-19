FastScripts 3.2.6
Red Sweater Software has issued FastScripts 3.2.6 with compatibility fixes for the upcoming macOS 14 Sonoma. The macOS scripting utility resolves an issue that prevented Command/Shift/Option modifiers from working when selecting menu items, prevents a crash that could occur when pressing the Delete key in the Scriptlight search field, and addresses a problem that caused a Scriptlight search result to run twice. The release also fixes a bug that caused system-wide keyboard shortcuts to appear on script menu items with the same name. (Free or $39.95 for premium features, $19.95 upgrade, 5.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)
