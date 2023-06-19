Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

FastScripts 3.2.6

Red Sweater Software has issued FastScripts 3.2.6 with compatibility fixes for the upcoming macOS 14 Sonoma. The macOS scripting utility resolves an issue that prevented Command/Shift/Option modifiers from working when selecting menu items, prevents a crash that could occur when pressing the Delete key in the Scriptlight search field, and addresses a problem that caused a Scriptlight search result to run twice. The release also fixes a bug that caused system-wide keyboard shortcuts to appear on script menu items with the same name. (Free or $39.95 for premium features, $19.95 upgrade, 5.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About FastScripts 3.2.6