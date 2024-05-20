Share Email



Red Sweater Software has issued FastScripts 3.3.2, a maintenance release for the macOS scripting utility. The update ensures that running tasks reflect menu focus and can be selected with keyboard modifiers, adjusts the Open Web Page scripting addition so it works in macOS 14.4 Sonoma and later, ensures the menu updates correctly when changes are made to aliased or symlinked folders, and works around an issue that caused the FastScripts menu to disappear after clicking when secure input was disabled. ($39.95 for premium features, 4.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)