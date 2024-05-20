Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 34 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

FastScripts 3.3.2

Red Sweater Software has issued FastScripts 3.3.2, a maintenance release for the macOS scripting utility. The update ensures that running tasks reflect menu focus and can be selected with keyboard modifiers, adjusts the Open Web Page scripting addition so it works in macOS 14.4 Sonoma and later, ensures the menu updates correctly when changes are made to aliased or symlinked folders, and works around an issue that caused the FastScripts menu to disappear after clicking when secure input was disabled. ($39.95 for premium features, 4.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About FastScripts 3.3.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum