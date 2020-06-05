Share Facebook

Fetch Softworks has released Fetch 5.8.1, a maintenance release that restores both the transfer window’s Find command and the capability to adjust the transfer window’s font size. The update to the venerable file transfer client also resolves a few crashes, brings back support for dragging to folder icons and to the status area below the file list, resolves an issue with dragging multiple items from Adobe Bridge, adjusts the Put window to display the options pane automatically, changes the behavior of type-to-select in shortcut list windows to match only shortcut names, and improves the appearance of the reload and lock icons in Dark mode. ($29 new from Fetch Softworks with a 20% discount for TidBITS members and free for educational users, free update, 8.5 MB, release notes, 10.13+)