Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Fetch Softworks has released Fetch 5.8.2, adding support for M1-based Macs. the update to the venerable file transfer client also corrects a problem with sorting the file list while searching, fixes a bug where dragged items were uploaded into the last folder of the file list, resolves multiple problems with dragging items between transfer windows, adds support for servers that use 0.0.0.0 for passive mode, restores support for opening a transfer window by clicking on the Dock icon, corrects a problem with up- and down-arrow keys when keyboard navigation is enabled, and fixes a bug with mirror downloads not deleting stray items. ($29 new from Fetch Softworks with a 20% discount for TidBITS members and free for educational users, free update, 9.8 MB, release notes, 10.13+)