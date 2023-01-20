Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Fetch Softworks has released Fetch 5.8.3, addressing a performance problem with long transcripts in macOS 13 Ventura. The venerable file transfer client also resolves an issue with unexpected SFTP password prompts, fixes a bug that would forget the default font size setting, addresses a problem displaying customer port numbers in the New Connection dialog, fixes an AUTH GSSAPI error making FTP with TLS/SSL connections on Mac with Apple silicon, and adds a MultipleOutstandingSFTPReads preference for compatibility with AWS SFTP. ($29 new from Fetch Softworks with a 20% discount for TidBITS members and free for educational users, free update, 10 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)