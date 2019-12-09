Share Facebook

Fetch Softworks has released Fetch 5.8, making the venerable file transfer client 64-bit for compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina. However, you should stick with Fetch 5.7 if you haven’t yet upgraded to Catalina as some features (support for AppleScript, Automator, Bonjour, and Kerberos, plus non-English localizations) are not present in version 5.8. Fetch is no longer available via the Mac App Store, but you can upgrade to version 5.8 from a previous version by contacting Fetch support. ($29 new from Fetch Softworks with a 20% discount for TidBITS members and free for educational users, free update, 7.9 MB, release notes, 10.13+)