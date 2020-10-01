FileMaker Pro 19.1.2

Share Facebook

Apple subsidiary Claris has updated its FileMaker Pro relational database app to version 19.1.2, bringing the release of nine built-in add-ons that help solve common use cases. These JavaScript-enabled add-ons include Activity Timeline, Barcode Generator, Calendar, Calendar Heatmap, Kanban, Photo Gallery, Rich Text Editor, Simple Chart, and Timer. The update also adds support for authentication via Microsoft Active Directory Federation Services (enabling you to open a custom app hosted by FileMaker Server for Linux), resolves a crash that occurred under certain conditions for files with value lists defined in another file, and displays the macOS recommended font list in the recommended order followed by the other installed fonts. ($540 new, free update, 178 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)