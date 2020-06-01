Share Facebook

Apple subsidiary Claris has updated its FileMaker Pro relational database app to version 19, bringing a variety of new features to help developers build sophisticated custom apps using JavaScript integrations, drag-and-drop add-ons, AI via Apple’s Core ML, and more. FileMaker Pro 19 now enables developers to use add-ons like Kanban boards and photo galleries; directly embed maps, animated graphics, data visualization, and more into apps; use Core ML machine learning models, Siri Shortcuts, and NFC (near field communication) tag reading; and create apps directly in FileMaker Cloud.

The full version of FileMaker Pro 19 costs $540 for an individual license; upgrades from previous versions are $197. It is also available in a Cloud edition, starting with five licenses at $19 per month ($1140 annually). A free 45-day trial is available for download. ($540 new, $197 upgrade, release notes, 10.14+)