Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Apple has released Final Cut Pro X 10.4.1, Compressor 4.4.1, and Motion 5.4.1 with a focus on closed captions. You can now import caption files directly into Final Cut Pro, see captions in the Viewer, adjust caption properties, and much more. Likewise, Compressor now also supports importing, viewing, adjusting, and delivering closed captions. Compressor can also share captioned videos directly to YouTube and Vimeo, and it supports captions in iTunes Store packages. You can now also send a project from Final Cut Pro X to Compressor in a single step, making it easy to create iTunes Store-compliant packages.

Final Cut Pro X 10.4.1 and Motion 5.4.1 now support Apple’s new ProRes RAW format, enabling you to work with it natively in both apps. Filmmaker Noam Kroll believes that ProRes RAW will be a big deal for post-production because it lets filmmakers maintain small file sizes without sacrificing the ability to color grade using RAW.

Surprisingly, given its small version number increase, Final Cut Pro X 10.4.1 also offers a slew of improvements for virtual reality, accessibility, audio, the browser, color correction, formats, and more. All three apps now require a minimum of macOS 10.13.2 High Sierra. (Free updates. Otherwise, Final Cut Pro X, $299.99 new, 3.00 GB, release notes, 10.13.2+; Compressor, $49.99 new, 403 MB, release notes, 10.13.2+; Motion, $49.99 new, 2.36 GB, release notes, 10.13.2+)