Final Cut Pro X 10.4.10, Compressor 4.4.8, and Motion 5.4.7
Apple has released Final Cut Pro X 10.4.10, Compressor 4.4.8, and Motion 5.4.7 to address a bug that prevented all three apps from recognizing XAVC media from the Sony PXW-FX9 camera. Final Cut Pro also fixes a bug that caused brightness levels to shift when switching between Better Quality and Better Performance, resolves an issue in which effect keyframes weren’t added correctly, improves stability when using the transform tool with multiple clips in the timeline, and improves reliability when exporting an FCPXML that contains Compound clips. (Free updates. Final Cut Pro X, $299.99 new, 2.9 GB, release notes, 10.14.6+; Compressor, $49.99 new, 288 MB, release notes, 10.14.6+; Motion, $49.99 new, 2.3 GB, release notes, 10.14.6+)
