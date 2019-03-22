Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Final Cut Pro X 10.4.6, Compressor 4.4.4, and Motion 5.4.3

Apple has released Final Cut Pro X 10.4.6, Compressor 4.4.4, and Motion 5.4.3, with all three apps now improving reliability when sharing video to YouTube and automatically converting media files that may be incompatible with future versions of macOS after 10.14 Mojave. Final Cut Pro 10.4.6 also fixes a bug that could cause share destinations to disappear from the share menu after quitting, resolves an issue that could cause the workflow extension button to disappear when resizing the interface, corrects a problem with the Select Clip command that could incorrectly select the clip beneath the playhead, and ensures relinked media does not appear with black thumbnails in the browser and timeline. (Free updates. Final Cut Pro X, $299.99 new, 2.97 GB, release notes, 10.13.6+; Compressor, $49.99 new, 401 MB, release notes, 10.13.6+; Motion, $49.99 new, 2.33 GB, release notes, 10.13.6+)

