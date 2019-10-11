Share Facebook

Apple has released Final Cut Pro X 10.4.7, Compressor 4.4.5, and Motion 5.4.4, with all three apps receiving a new Metal-based processing engine that improves playback and accelerates graphics tasks. For those planning to purchase a new Mac Pro when it ships later this year, all three apps also enhance graphics performance with support for multiple GPUs (including the Radeon Pro Vega II and Radeon Pro Vega II Duo), optimize CPU performance with support for up to 28 CPU cores, and improve performance of ProRes and ProRes RAW decode when using the Afterburner card. The three apps also add support for viewing High Dynamic Range (HDR) video on the Apple Pro Display XDR (also due later this year), with Final Cut Pro supporting simultaneous up to three Pro Display XDR units (two for the Final Cut Pro interface and one for dedicated monitoring). Final Cut Pro, Compress, and Motion all now require macOS 10.14.6 Mojave or later.

Final Cut Pro 10.4.7 enables you to select either the internal or external GPU to accelerate graphics, lets you view luminance levels in High Dynamic Range PQ media in the Waveform monitor, resolves an issue in which relinked media would sometimes result in empty thumbnails, adds support for fragmented MP4 format in HTTP live streaming, and enables you to define keyboard shortcuts for the Add Color Mask, Add Shape Mask, and Toggle View Mask commands.

Compressor 4.4.5 can now tone map HDR video to compatible Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) displays when running in 10.15 Catalina; supports HEVC playback with alpha channel; improves load balancing of graphics processing across multiple GPUs; displays timecode as drop frame, non-drop frame, frames, or absolute time; and can simultaneously import multiple image sequences.

Motion 5.4.4 retains custom window layouts when it’s opened, resolves an issue in which flickering may occur when changing cameras during playback, improves performance when using multiple behaviors on a camera, fixes a bug in which undoing a 3D text font change could corrupt characters in the canvas, corrects instability caused by copying and pasting of a Match Move behavior, and improves load balancing of graphics processing across multiple GPUs. (Free updates. Final Cut Pro X, $299.99 new, 2.9 GB, release notes, 10.13.6+; Compressor, $49.99 new, 342.2 MB, release notes, 10.13.6+; Motion, $49.99 new, 2.3 GB, release notes, 10.14.6+)