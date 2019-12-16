Share Facebook

Apple has released Final Cut Pro X 10.4.8, Compressor 4.4.6, and Motion 5.4.5, with Final Cut Pro and Motion both receiving a bug fix for an issue that could lead to visual artifacts on systems with Nvidia graphics cards and the Reduce Transparency accessibility preference enabled.

Final Cut Pro also ensures that media appears correctly in the Photos library browser when running macOS 10.15 Catalina, fixes a bug that sometimes caused the app to load an incorrect project into the timeline, improves stability when skimming media in the Browser, and resolves an issue where thumbnails would not update when skimming titles, generators, and transitions in the Browser.

Compressor improves stability when using Reverse Telecine, enhances reliability when importing Dolby Vision metadata, and eliminates some erroneous errors when creating packages for the iTunes Store.

Motion resolves an issue where the HUD (heads-up display) would not appear when using the Grow/Shrink behavior, corrects a problem that could prevent the Color Space Override menu option from being available when working in Wide Gamut HDR, and addresses an issue in which 3D text with transparency could display artifacts. (Free updates. Final Cut Pro X, $299.99 new, 2.9 GB, release notes, 10.14.6+; Compressor, $49.99 new, 324.2 MB, release notes, 10.14.6+; Motion, $49.99 new, 2.3 GB, release notes, 10.14.6+)