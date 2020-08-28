Share Facebook

Apple has released Final Cut Pro X 10.4.9, Compressor 4.4.7, and Motion 5.4.6, with Final Cut Pro receiving improved proxy workflows and social media tools. The professional video editor also now enables you to adjust ProRes RAW camera settings, crossfade audio on adjacent clips in one step, sort clips and projects by last modified date in list view, and preview 360-degree stereoscopic 3D video in simultaneous left and right eye views. The update also improves performance when dragging a complex project to a new library, resolves an issue in which thumbnails would not update when skimming titles, improves reliability when sharing a project via email, and fixes a bug that prevented layered PSD files from displaying properly.

Compressor adds the capability to convert log-encoded video to SDR and HDR color spaces, enables you to apply third-party creative LUTs to footage to add a custom look during compression, improves speed and reliability using distributed processing over SMB, adds support for playback of PNG movie files, fixes a bug that prevented droplets from recognizing M4V files, and resolves an issue in which image sequences may export with the incorrect color bit depth.

Motion gains several 3D object improvements, including the capability to add 3D objects as elements in Title, Generator, Effect, and Transition templates; animating a 3D object’s position, rotation, and scale using keyframes; using behaviors to add realistic and complex animations to 3D objects; and utilizing 3D objects with tools like replicators, emitters, lights, and cameras. The update also adds stroke filter improvements, improves performance when working with particle emitters, addresses an issue with the Align To behavior and scrolling text, and a stability issue after switching to Cinema Layout. (Free updates. Final Cut Pro X, $299.99 new, 2.9 GB, release notes, 10.14.6+; Compressor, $49.99 new, 288 MB, release notes, 10.14.6+; Motion, $49.99 new, 2.3 GB, release notes, 10.14.6+)